Rwanda: BAL 2021 - a Closer Look at Group a Opponents of Rwandan Side Patriots

6 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

After more than two years since the NBA and the world basketball governing body (Fiba) announced a plan to launch a professional league in Africa, the wait is no more.

The inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) tips off in Kigali on May 16, and the two-week competition will run through May 30. The iconic Kigali Arena will host all 26 games.

Rwandan champions Patriots basketball club have been pooled in Group A, alongside Tunisian side US-Monastir, Nigerian champions Rivers Hoopers and GNBC of Madagascar.

Alan Major's Patriots, despite playing on home soil, will have a mountain to climb in their quest to advance past the group stage. Rivers and US-Monastir are some of the best clubs on the continent, and only the top two are guaranteed tickets to quarter-finals.

Weekend Sport's Damas Sikubwabo takes a closer look at Group A teams, and opponents who are more likely to give Patriots a tough run for their money.

Rivers Hoopers

The Nigerian basketball giants are widely seen as pre-tournament favourites; not only to top Group A but also to go all way to the title.

The three-time Nigerian champions are one of the six teams that landed automatic tickets to the BAL 2021 finals tournament without going through the qualifiers.

Established in 2009 as Royal Hoopers, the club is based in Port Harcourt, Rivers, and has since been one of the most dominant basketball clubs on the club.

US-Monastir

Monastir are one of the biggest basketball franchises in Africa, and that makes them a major threat for home-side Patriots.

The Tunisian side clinched their fifth domestic league title, and the second in a row last year. Its long history includes winning both the league and cup title in the 1999/2000 season.

Like Rivers Hoopers, Monastir are one of the teams - from Africa's top six leagues - that did not go through qualifiers.

Patriots

Patriots quickly established themselves as Rwanda's biggest basketball club since the club's inception in 2014. They have so far won four league titles, including of the last three seasons.

But, even with the home advantage, the club is seen by many as underdogs compared to the two aforementioned sides. Patriots are making their debut in continental club competitions.

With the recent roster reinforcements, having signed Elie Kaje and Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza from local rivals Rwanda Energy Group, U.S-based Kenneth Gasana and England-based Prince Ibeh Chinenye, Patriots could defy the odds.

The Rwandan side secured their ticket to the BAL finals tournament with a perfect 9:0 record in the qualifiers, and that makes them a group not to underrate.

GNBC

Madagascar's GNBC took Africa by a storm in December 2019 when they snatched their ticket to the inaugural BAL season after finishing second in the Eastern Africa qualifiers, only behind Rwanda's Patriots.

Patriots beat GNBC 94-63 in the final of the regional qualifiers.

While little is known about how they prepared and who they signed in the run-up to the tournament; GNBC are widely seen as the side with least chances of making it past the group stage.

