West Africa: World Press Freedom Day 2021 - MFWA, Guinea Partner Petition President Alpha Condé for the Release of Two Detained Journalists

3 May 2021
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and its partner in Guinea, the independent editors' guild (AGEPI), have requested the Minister of National Unity and Citizenship of the Republic of Guinea to intercede with the President of the Republic for the release of two journalists detained in connection with their work.

The two are Ibrahima Sadio Bah, who has been serving a six (6) month sentence since the end of February 2021, and Amadou Diouldé Diallo, also detained for more than 43 days at the Central House in Conakry, whose state of health is deteriorating.

The petition was delivered to the office and also emailed to the Honorable Mamadou Taran Diallo, Minister of National Unity and Citizenship, who acknowledged receipt.

This advocacy forms part of the activities by MFWA and its Guinean partner to mark World Press Freedom Day 2021.

The petition appealed to "the high sense of humanism of the President of the Republic so that these two journalists can join their families in order to fulfill their religious duty during the two weeks remaining of the month of Ramadan so that they can celebrate the end of the holy month with their families".

The two media defense organisations also reiterated their desire to constantly work with the Guinean authorities to ensure a better structuring professionalisation of the media sector and the freedom of expression environment in the Republic of Guinea.

Read the full petition here.

Read the original of this report, with tables and illustrations where appropriate.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Media Foundation for West Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MFWA

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.