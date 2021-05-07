South Africa: Bosasa Consultant Kevin Wakeford Tells Commission Angelo Agrizzi Is a 'Proven Liar' and 'A Racist'

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Two years after former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission that Kevin Wakeford was paid R100,000 a month to influence SARS investigations into Bosasa, Wakeford denied Agrizzi's allegations.

On Thursday, businessman Kevin Wakeford disputed allegations made against him by Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa chief operations officer, at the Zondo Commission.

In 2019 Agrizzi told the commission that Wakeford received R100,000 a month to influence SA Revenue Service investigations into Bosasa and that he had a hand in Bosasa's renegotiated contract with the Department of Home Affairs.

Wakeford, who worked as a consultant for Bosasa, told the commission that he was paid R50,000 a month. "I worked for Bosasa for nine years without a pay increase because I believed in their vision," said Wakeford.

Wakeford, who was a close friend of the late Gavin Watson, the CEO of Bosasa, said his relationship with Agrizzi had "always been tenuous", primarily because Agrizzi viewed anyone close to Watson as a threat.

On the few occasions that Wakeford was paid R100,000, Wakeford said those were "catch-up payments" for months he hadn't been paid.

"[Agrizzi] didn't pay me for months to frustrate me, but I continued to work," said Wakeford.

Wakeford...

