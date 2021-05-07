Zimbabwe: Bikita Child Murder, One Suspect Arrested

7 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged gruesome murder of a 6-year-old girl from Bikita, in Masvingo.

Mitchel Musharu was reported missing on April 17, 2021 at Nyika Growth Point where her parents own a shop.

Her body was found, six days later tied in a sack and dumped in a sceptic tank, at the back of her parents' shop, in a decomposing state.

As police intensify investigations in the murder case, a suspect, Idea Zerezai (28) has been arrested and is now assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest to The Herald.

"The police have so far arrested Idea Zerezai in connection with the 6-year-old's murder. He is now assisting with investigations.

"We are still conducting investigations into the matter," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

