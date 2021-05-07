Malawi: Faith Mussa to Perform Ungass Youth Forum

7 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Renowned Malawi afro-beat artists, Faith Mussa has been selected to perform at this year's virtual Youth Forum for the United Nations Special Session of the General Assembly (UNGASS).

Themed, 'Countering Corruption through Collaboration: Youth Perspectives and Engagement' the youth forum will discuss challenges and measures to prevent and combat corruption and strengthen international cooperation.

Writing on his Facebook wall, Mussa expressed his excitement about the development.

He said he is ready to carry the country's flag.

The Youth Forum is scheduled to start from 24 to 26 May at the UN headquarters in New York which has been organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) which has invited young people to jointly share their experiences, ideas and creativity about how to curb corruption, thereby advancing young people's contributions to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions.

Mussa has been given 15 minutes to appear at the event and besides his musical performance, he is also expected to give a statement related to the theme of the forum.

This invitation comes after Mussa's virtual performance at another high level conference last year, when he performed at a Global Forum on Illicit Financial Flows and Sustainable Development as a Fair Play ambassador in a fight against corruption.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.