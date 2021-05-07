Malawi: Mtambo Raises Red Flag On Impunity and Mediocrity in Civil Service, Calls for Patriotism Among Malawians

The Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo has said time has come for Malawians to rise up and start challenging impunity and mediocrity in the public service, which he said is robbing the country of its precious resources for the national development.

Mtambo made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday when he graced this year's International Labour Day, which the Catholic-based Centre for Social Concern (CfSC) organized at its head offices at St. Francis Parish at Area 25 in Lilongwe.

The minister emphasized that contrary to public opinion that politicians are the ones stealing government money; civil servants are actually the ones stealing thereby robbing tax-burdened citizens of their much-needed resources to transform the country.

He also took a swipe at some politicians who are abusing their powers.

"I must emphasize here that not all civil servants are involved in the malpractice. In the same vein, not all politicians are bad as there are some who truly adhere to servant leadership. We must all seek to do what we do for the sake of common good. We must rise and fight the malpractices together. This is our country, we must guard it jealously," he said.

Mtambo appealed to Malawians to support the incumbent leadership in address moral and professional decadence in the public sector.

"We must support our leaders who have chosen servant leadership over lordship. So, what I am saying is: Enough of Malawians just crying. We have to get to work to develop this country as a collective unit. Active citizenship is an important aspect in turning around the economic fortunes of this country," he said.

"Let us be dedicated to this country. When things go wrong, let us rise and fight together. When our leaders are doing things, let us support them and let us help them actualizing the dream," he added.

Mtambo further appealed to Malawians to embrace values of patriotism, discipline and hard work, stressing that these are crucial for the attainment of the social and economic aspirations of the nation.

He said the government is committed to inculcating moral and professional values in the public service through the various reforms it is implementing to improve quality of service.

A representative of the Missionaries of Africa, Father Jos Kuppens, said the 'big boss syndrome' is undermining national efforts to translate national dreams into reality.

Kuppens, who also founded the Centre in 2002, emphasized while he is not proposing and advancing disrespect for the people in positions of authority, it is high time Malawians checked the extent to which such respect should be given to avoid enslaving themselves.

"We do not need to put all the honours the big person and them do everything for us instead of recognizing that it can be done by each one of us. Until we realized that our elected leaders are actually our servants and not big bosses, then we shall be able to collaborate with them in doing what is good for this nation," he said.

CfSC executive director Father James Ngahy said latest studies have shown that most Malawians are working in poor and unfriendly environments in spite of combined efforts by the government and non-state actors to improve the situation.

However, Ngahy said it would be fruitless for the citizens to continue blaming the government for the shortfalls in the labour industry.

"Surely, we are to work hard and creatively in order to liberate ourselves; hence, be free of the chains of dependency. Sometimes we blame the government, of which we have the right do so when it does not do well. However, continuing blaming our government yet doing less than the minimum from our end, contradicts not only the principle of social justice, but also the distributive and commutative justice," he said.

He said the International Labour Day should thus provide workers with moments of reflections on how they can improve in their working.

Father Ngahy further stated that the day is a moment when people should re-look at themselves inside-out.