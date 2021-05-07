Mozambique: Another Covid-19 Death, 56 New Cases and 353 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Thursday that another person has died from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 56 new cases have been diagnosed.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim was a 70 year old Mozambican man who died in Maputo city. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 819.

Since the start of the pandemic, 524,063 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,075 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, the majority were from the far south - 554 from Maputo city and 138 from Maputo province. There were also 126 from Sofala, 80 from Nampula, 78 from Cabo Delgado, 17 from Inhambane, 13 from Manica, 10 from Tete and three from Zambezia. No tests were reported from Niassa or Gaza.

1,019 of the tests yielded negative results, while 56 tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases of the disease diagnosed in Mozambique to 70,108. Of the new cases, 50 are Mozambican, one is a foreigner (but the Ministry did not announce his or her nationality), and in five cases nationality has not yet been confirmed.

31 were men or boys and 25 were women or girls. 11 were children under the age of 15, and three were over 65 years old.

41 (73.2 per cent) were from Maputo city and province. There were also 11 cases from Sofala and four from Nampula. No positive cases were recorded in the other seven provinces.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for this 24 hour period was 5.2 per cent. This compares with three per cent on Wednesday, 3.2 per cent on Tuesday, 4.8 per cent on Monday, 2.4 per cent on Sunday and three per cent on Saturday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Over the same period seven Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Sofala, two in Maputo and one in Nampula) and three new cases were admitted, all in Maputo.

As of Thursday, there were 36 people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres (down from 41 on Wednesday). 31 of these patients (86.1 per cent) were in Maputo. Two were in Nampula, with one each in Niassa, Nampula and Sofala. There were no patients in the Covid-19 facilities in the other six provinces.

The Ministry also reported that a further 353 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (311 in Maputo city, 24 in Maputo province, 12 in Sofala and six in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 67,696, or 96.1 per cent of all people ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell to 1,589 (down from 1,887 on Wednesday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo province, 784 (49.3 per cent of the total); Sofala, 292: Maputo city, 238; Zambezia, 126; Nampula, 47; Gaza, 32; Niassa, 21; Cabo Delgado, 17; Inhambane, 17; Manica, 10; and Tete, five.