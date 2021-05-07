Namibia: One Economy Foundation Appoints Youth On Board

7 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paheja Siririka

The One Economy Foundation has roped in 21-year-old Beatha Iileka and 28-year-old Macveren Kapukare on its board of directors to serve the interest of youth with its mandate.

The board comprises directors from both the first and second economy, which includes a development finance expert, car guard, chartered accountant, former police officer, lawyer, micro-entrepreneur and social worker.

As a community and youth empowerment activist, Iileka's experience will aid in streamlining the foundation's renewed focus on youth.

"I feel overwhelmed and excited as one of the youngest on the group. I am a staunch supporter of youth empowerment and I will be pushing for the discussions surrounding mental health among the youth and that circumstances do not define our paths," Iileka told New Era.

Iileka is an ambassador of the #BeFree Movement and Orange Babies Namibia. She has lived her entire life in a peri-urban settlement and uses her experience to channel the change she wants to see in her community. As a result, she founded the United Youth Charity Association, working with young people to craft solutions to social challenges.

The Bachelor of Accounting student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) said the mission now is to represent young people and ensure they get a seat at the table, adding that every young person will be part of the change and their voices will be heard.

Her colleague, Macveren Kapukare, told New Era the appointment is an honour and being part of the foundation is enriching, considering that he has ideas up his sleeve to advocate for the accessibility of social innovation to young Namibians.

"My main focus will be to ensure youth social innovation for youth, and to bring in and revive robotic and computer science. I want everyone to have access to these facilities," outlined Kapukare.

The energetic and results-driven software engineer is employed as an Office, CS and CSI lecturer at the Physically Active Youth (PAY) and is also interning at Green Enterprise Solution.

Before this, he served as a robotics coordinator at FABLAB at NUST.

CEO of the foundation Sem Uutoni said the key priority for the foundation is to ensure the board reflects the values of the foundation.

"This diverse board ensures that the interests and needs of our beneficiaries drive the strategic outcomes of all the programmes and activities. To embed and affirm our values for intergenerational dialogue and youth representation, it is prudent that our board reflects the Namibian youth demographic," he said. - psiririka@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.