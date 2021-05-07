Mozambique: Indian Coronavirus Strain Not Yet Detected in Mozambique

7 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Indian variant of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease has not yet been detected in Mozambique, but it could reach the country at any moment, Health Minister Armindo Tiago recognised on Thursday.

Speaking in Beira, Tiago noted that the Indian variant, regarded as more aggressive and more lethal than the original strain of the virus, is already circulating in the Americas and in Europe, and its presence has recently been confirmed in South Africa. Hence it was very likely that it would soon show up in Mozambique.

Cited by the independent television station STV, Tiago, who was inaugurating new premises for the neonatal services of Beira Central Hospital, stressed that Mozambicans should remain focused on complying with and improving, the measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The virus will continue to mutate, he warned, and so every day new strains could emerge, could travel the globe and reach Mozambique.

He declared that, in the routine tests for Covid-19, undertaken every day, the health authorities use some of the samples, to analyse the genome of the virus and thus detect new strains. This was how the South African strain of the coronavirus was detected in Mozambique late last year.

Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

