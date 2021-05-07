Cameroon-Australia - High Commissioner Hands Accreditation Letters

John Donnelly presented the advance copies of his letters of credence to Minister Mbella Mbella on May 6, 2021.

The newly designated High Commissioner of Australia to Cameroon, John Donnelly, with residence in Nigeria has presented the advance copies of his letters of credence to the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella. This was during an audience the Minister granted the Australian diplomat on May 6, 2021 at the Ministry of External Relations. In the course of the audience, both personalities reviewed cooperation ties between Cameroon and Australia with the objective of further consolidating relations in several domains.

John Donnelly is a senior career officer with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Besides being High Commissioner to Cameroon, he equally has diplomatic accreditation to cover Benin, Gabon, Niger, the Gambia and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in addition to Nigeria where he has residence.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Director, Services International Engagement Section (DFAT) from 2017 to 2020. Between 2015 and 2017, John Donnelly was Australian High Commissioner to Nauru. He has equally been Humanitarian Team Leader, Crisis Response Team at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a position he concurrently occupied with that of Director, Audit at the same department between 2013 and 2015.

John Donnelly has also served as First Secretary at the Australian Embassy, Amman, between 2003 and 2006, and Secondary Secretary in the Australian Embassy, Jakarta.

According to his educational career, John Donnelly holds a Masters degree in Public Administration from the Australian National University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Sydney.

Cameroon and Australia are both members of the Commonwealth and therefore exchange ideas on shared values like democracy, human rights, gender, governance and the rule of law. Educational, scientific and socio-cultural programmes exist between the two countries.