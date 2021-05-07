Cameroon: Improving Child Literacy - Nascent Solutions Offers Over 100,000 Books to Three Regions

The locally published story books worth 144 million FCFA were donated to 148 nursery and elementary schools in the Adamawa, East and North Regions by the American government under the McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme.

The Government of the United States of America, through the United States Department of Agriculture, USDA, is funding a five-year McGovern-Dole, MGD, Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme in Cameroon implemented by the International Non-governmental Organisation, Nascent Solutions. The project benefits pupils, teachers and community members in 240 primary school communities in four target regions of the country. Of the beneficiary schools, 30 are in Adamawa, 18 in the East, 100 in the North, and 92 schools in the North West Regions. The project seeks to improve the literacy of schools age children and foster good health and dietary practices.

Since April 2021, Nascent Solutions has distributed 108,446 copies of 97 locally published illustrated titles appropriate for all classes of nursery and primary school. Some 73,565 copies of the books went to the North Region, 20,649 to Adamawa, and 14,232 to the East Region.

Stakeholders Appreciate Donation

"We are so grateful and would like to see the project expanded to more schools in the region. The donation of books by Nascent Solutions is a big honour for us, which has been highly appreciated by regional educational authorities. School libraries are a big treasure to teachers and the general public. We expect better results in future as reading only gets better with time. Already, we have noticed the enthusiasm of pupils when it is time to read the donated books in the library," Jean Clovis Magloire Eloundou, McGovern-Dole Project Focal Point in the North Regional Delegation of Basic Education explains with joy.

"From the feedback of teachers, the books are good and pupils are so excited reading them. This is more so as most parents are unable to buy books for their children. Given that reading is one of the fundamental skills children need in order to make them succeed in other subjects, I think the story books will be of great help. Most of the recommended readers we have today are too worded. And so it is difficult to teach children because the texts are usually too long and do not often have illustrations to facilitate understanding for children. I believe the books Nascent Solutions has offered will go a long way to help children overcome difficulties in reading. We did an assessment of the pupils' ability to read before the distribution. We hope to go back after some time to evaluate how much progress they have made in reading," says Ngeh Bertha, Pedagogic Adviser for Nursery Education in the East Regional Delegation of Basic Education.

Lire aussi : Imprimerie nationale : Florence Ngomo aux commandes

Njouktousia Ernest, Pedagogic Inspector for Literacy, Informal Basic Education and Promotion of National Languages, Adamawa Regional Delegation for Basic Education, is also grateful to Nascent for the partnership with the government of Cameroon, which has seen the offer of different forms of assistance to schools. He says the training of teachers in managing school libraries and the donation of leisure books will boost literacy. "The impact of the gift on reading will be quite great. Many parents in remote communities cannot afford books for their children. Or the books are not even available to buy. We believe the literacy of our children is now guaranteed. And that there is a brighter future for education in Adamawa Region," Njouktousia avers.

Lire aussi : Faculté de médecine de Yaoundé : leçon magistrale sur les soins oculaires

School Officials' Take

Lire aussi : Yaoundé : S.O.S pour une église

Henri Dupont Olivier Zoa, Head Teacher of Government Primary School, Bonis, Bertoua, East Region, concurs that the new books will improve his pupils' reading and help them to do better in examinations. "They will better handle challenges in life if they are able to read," Olivier Zoa stresses.

Lire aussi : Chracerh : cinq ans de lutte contre l'infertilité

"I thank Nascent Solutions, its partners and the government of Cameroon. The coming of this Non-governmental Organisation to our school has encouraged many children to continue with their education. And those who already dropped out to return to school," notes Ange Souare, Chair of Government Primary School, Kismatari Parent Teachers' Association, PTA, Garoua, North Region. She explains that parents have been encouraged to take more interest in their children's education. "The setting up of our school library is promoting learning amongst children. This, in no small measure, will help in raising the level of literacy," Souare assures.

Lire aussi : Fichier solde et personnels de l'Etat : l'assainissement en permanence

"We are grateful for Nascent's donation of 1,890 leisure books to our already existing library. It will encourage our pupils to work harder, help in their training, improve their vocabulary and grammar, and the love for reading at a time when children spend more time watching television," says Rev. Sister Thérèse Émile Zobo, Coordinator of Saint Angele Merici Primary School, Bamyanga, Ngaoundere, Adamawa Region.

Lire aussi : Sûreté nationale : hommage au divisionnaire Banyolag

Stakeholders Involved

Lire aussi : Epreuves sportives au Cep et Fslc : maîtres et élèves cherchent leur voie

Prior to the distribution of the books, Nascent sensitised project communities on the importance of extended reading to improving literacy skills. It identified and collaborated with the regional delegations of the Ministry of Basic Education in the three regions to train two library managers to assist library users in each project school. Schools were also supported to prepare space for libraries, while large metal boxes were provided to schools without suitable space to store their library resources, while awaiting a better solution.

Lire aussi : Techniques commerciales : la formule Libermann

Lire aussi : Personnes vaccinées : le suivi assuré

North West Dividends

Lire aussi : Riposte contre le Covid-19 : déjà plus de 6000 vaccinés dans la région du Nord

Meanwhile, the McGovern-Dole Project implemented only in the North West Region from 2015-2018 benefitted pupils from 92 schools, their families and community members. Schools received about 128,000 books, sourced locally and internationally. These books are still being used at community level despite the ongoing conflict in the region, thanks to the assistance of trained library managers and Nascent field staff.

Lire aussi : Lutte contre le Covid-19 : du gel hydro-alcoolique made in Batouri

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Education Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The project includes the establishment of nursery/primary school libraries to offer pupils critical access to leisure reading resources. By so doing, it is hoped that children's worldview will expand and increase their interest in reading. All requirements for developing literacy.

Lire aussi : Numérisation de la Fonction publique : la piste Camtel

Lire aussi : Nécrologie : Pascal Mebe Abah a quitté la scène

Assuring Sustainability

Lire aussi : Lutte contre le désordre urbain à Yaoundé : en rangs serrés

Before the recent distribution of story books in the North, Adamawa and East Regions, Nascent Solutions, last year in collaboration with the Summer Institute of Linguistics, SIL Africa, organised two five-day workshops in Yaounde for Francophone and Anglophone authors and potential authors. The training focused on using Bloom book writing software to develop literature for pupils. The objective being to develop local skills for increasing and sustaining access by young learners to contextually-relevant literature.

Lire aussi : Institut agricole d'Obala : le major sorti de terre

Participants from the workshops are currently drafting stories that will be jointly reviewed by Nascent and the Ministries of Basic Education and Culture. Validated manuscripts will be published jointly with Nascent and copies acquired for distribution to project school libraries.

Lire aussi : Vaccination à Yaoundé : les sites se multiplient