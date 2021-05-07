South Africa: Underwhelming Support for Suspended Ace Magashule Indicates a Man Running Out of Options

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson and Bheki Simelane

Few of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's supporters have publicly come to his defence after he was suspended by the party, but his real level of support can only be measured once he indicates how he plans to fight his temporary removal.

When former ANC Youth League president Julius Malema appeared at a party disciplinary hearing at Luthuli House in August 2011, his supporters flocked to his defence. The police fired stun grenades and used a water cannon as Malema's faithful threw rocks and bottles.

While Ace Magashule is no Malema and the ANC secretary-general still appears to be strategising on his response to his suspension, anyone expecting to see similar scenes outside the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday would have been disappointed.

Not a single person appeared to visit Luthuli House in support of Magashule on Thursday. Daily Maverick left Luthuli House in the late afternoon when it became clear that the party's attention was focused on Cape Town, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking in Parliament.

Numerous ANC staff members at Luthuli House that Daily Maverick spoke to, however, said they would like to move on from the Magashule saga. They claimed he...

