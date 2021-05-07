Gambia: Yankuba Jarju Scores in Cholet Defeat

7 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambian striker Yankuba Jarju scored his side's (Cholet) only goal during a 4-1 home defeat to Bastia in their week 31 fixture of the French National 1 (third division league) played at the Stade Pierre Blouen on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old scored his side only goal in the 55th minute of the game when his team was two nil down.

The league leaders took the lead through Antony Robic in the 33rd minute before Sebastian Da Silva's brace in the 47th and 81st minutes and Chaouki Ben Saada's 84th minute goal secured Bastia a comfortable win.

The former Generation Foot player and Real de Banjul player has now scored back-to-back goals for Cholet after scoring in their previously 2-1 away win over Boulogne.

Yankuba Jarju has now registered three goals after 15 games for his French Third Division League side Cholet.

He signed for the French third tier side after mutually terminating his Pau contract in January 2021.

The result left Yankuba Jarju and his Cholet side on 8th position with 42 points, while Bastia moved top of the table with 60 points after 32 games.

