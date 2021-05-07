Gambian Ambassador to France Presents Letters of Credence to President Macron

Banjul, 6 May, 2021: The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Republic to France, His Excellency Ebrima Ousman Camara, on April 12 2021 presented his Letters of Credence to the President of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, at a ceremony held at Élysée Palace in Paris.

Following the presentation of his Letters of Credence, Ambassador Camara conveyed fraternal greetings from the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow to the French President, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, the Government and the people of France.

During the diplomatic engagement with the French President, Ambassador Camara highlighted the need for both countries to explore cooperation in the areas of trade and business opportunities for both Gambian and French companies. He also suggested the promotion of exchange between people and institutions as France is one of Gambia's biggest bilateral aid provider with support focusing on agriculture, water supply and budget support.

Subsequently, Ambassador Camara would present his Letters of Credence to Heads of State in Portugal, Hungary and Romania which are all under his jurisdiction as Gambia's Ambassador to France.

It could be recalled that The Gambia established diplomatic relations with France in 1965 following the attainment of independence from Britain. In what was considered a smooth and beneficial relations cooled off following the 1994 military coup that resulted in the creation of authoritarian rule. During this period, development cooperation between Gambia and France dwindled. But with the 2017 ascension to power of His Excellency President Barrow, development cooperation surged for the mutual benefit of both peoples.

Issued by Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad