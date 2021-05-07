Gambian Ambassador to France Presents Letters of Credence to President Macron

7 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Banjul, 6 May, 2021: The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Republic to France, His Excellency Ebrima Ousman Camara, on April 12 2021 presented his Letters of Credence to the President of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, at a ceremony held at Élysée Palace in Paris.

Following the presentation of his Letters of Credence, Ambassador Camara conveyed fraternal greetings from the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow to the French President, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, the Government and the people of France.

During the diplomatic engagement with the French President, Ambassador Camara highlighted the need for both countries to explore cooperation in the areas of trade and business opportunities for both Gambian and French companies. He also suggested the promotion of exchange between people and institutions as France is one of Gambia's biggest bilateral aid provider with support focusing on agriculture, water supply and budget support.

Subsequently, Ambassador Camara would present his Letters of Credence to Heads of State in Portugal, Hungary and Romania which are all under his jurisdiction as Gambia's Ambassador to France.

It could be recalled that The Gambia established diplomatic relations with France in 1965 following the attainment of independence from Britain. In what was considered a smooth and beneficial relations cooled off following the 1994 military coup that resulted in the creation of authoritarian rule. During this period, development cooperation between Gambia and France dwindled. But with the 2017 ascension to power of His Excellency President Barrow, development cooperation surged for the mutual benefit of both peoples.

Issued by Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Ready is Ethiopia for June 2021 Polls?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.