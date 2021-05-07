Gambia: Sulayman Keita Instigates Samger to Victory Over L/K Utd in 2nd Tier

7 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Striker Sulayman Keita on Wednesday inspired Samger FC to hard-fought victory over Latrikunda United in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The academy boys defeated the Latrikunda based-club 1-0 in their week-eighteen tie played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to close the gap on league leaders Falcons to just two points.

Samger now collected 36 points in eighteen league matches, while Latrikunda United are with 24 points after eighteen league ties.

The academy boys will be nervous to win their remaining league matches to keep their hopes of regaining promotion to the First Division league next season following their demotion to the second tier.

The Latrikunda based-club will be anxious to win their next league outings to reinforce their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

