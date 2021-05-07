Gambia: WRC 3rd Division League to Resume After Ramadan

7 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Action is set to resume in the on-going West Coast Regional Third Division League campaign immediately after the completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The league matches were stopped due to the observation of the holy month of Ramadan.

KGH Sports Football Academy is leading Group A of the 2020-2021West Coast Regional Third Division League with 16 points after six group matches and will be eyeing to win their five group clashes to boost their chances of featuring in the Third Division League final this year.

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy is topping Group B of the on-going West Coast Regional Third Division League and will be striving to win their remaining five group games to fancy their dreams of playing the third division league final this season.

Copyright © 2021 The Point.

