Gambia: Rising Gambian Musician, Making Waves in Germany

7 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Laminator, German based Gambian Reggae danchall artiste wasted no time in putting The Gambia in the international music scene by making waves in Germany and the rest of the world.

Laminator who took part in talent competition called Famemaker Final live in ProSieben TV Channel in Germany in 2020.

Inspired by music to speak for the masses, Laminator's music always centred on daily issues in human life and positive encouragement to the masses to love each other in unison.

He has released many songs includes 'Be careful', 'Hustle field', 'Mr. Original' 'Life is a journey', 'Democracy', 'Let me control', 'Gambia one people', 'Important to me', 'Let me control,' 'Coronavirus,' 'Government' ft Turbulence and 'Ntolyaa Diyata'.

