Gambia: Golden Bee Revolution Nominated for Humanitarian Global Award

Golden Bee Revolution, an advocacy group that advocates using mass media with its famous weekly television show has been nominated for the Humanitarian Award Global.

It could be recalled that, in 2020, they were finalist at the Human Award in Ghana. They impressed by initiating several GoFundMe to assist people go for overseas treatment. They also embarked on a lot of public sensitisation, women empowering projects, introducing young people to study ICT at Smart professional college, covid19 sensitization, promote youth participation in national building as well as engagement in environmental sanitation projects.

Despite the effects of covid-19, which affected the entire world, Golden Bee Revolution is still breaking boundaries with its weekly Television show, advocating for humanitarian work. These include: career coaching for ten schools in The Gambia. In March, Golden Bee Revolution partnered Kanifing Municipal Council, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and other stakeholders to implement civic and voter education within KMC that lasted for two months.

The advocacy group is set to launch another humanitarian project titled "end domestic violence in our communities/societies". The Golden Bee Revolution earned a spot in the final nomination list at the Humanitarian Award Global 2021, under best volunteer group.

Alagie Cherno Suwareh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Golden Bee Revolution said: "this is a great achievement. An event that is said to celebrate individuals and/or groups that render humanitarian support in the world."

He added: "You don't have to be wealthy to play a role in nation building. However, patriotism plays a significant role in that aspect," claiming that the award is said to be 25% on voting which is currently on-going, while 75% is earned on the impact of their activities to be measured by event organizers. He thanked all those who contributed to their success.