Gambia: Sami Pochonki Resident Missing for Over 7 Years

7 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

Information has reached The Point that one Seray Ceesay, 40, a resident of Sami Pochonki in the Sami District of the Central River Region north (CRR) has been missing since 2013 leaving his family in constant worry.

Speaking to The Point exclusively, Tumani Ceesay, close relative to the missing man said Mr. Seray was last seen in 2013 when he travelled to neighbouring Senegal for greener pasture but never returned home.

"Seray was a hard working man in the village and a good footballer. He travelled to Senegal in 2013 leaving his two wives and four children at home," he said.

He added that at some point, Seray Ceesay called home and informed the family that he wanted to return to the Gambia but since then, the family has never heard anything about him.

It is not clear whether Mr. Cessay is jailed in Senegalese prisons or dead but the family does not know anything about him since 2013.

Speaking sorrowfully, Tumani said Seray's mother passed away in his absence and both wives returned to their various homes after having waited on their husband for long and his whereabouts is unknown to any family member.

"The father has also turned blind due to stress," Tumani said anxiously.

Tumani described the loss of his brother as havoc for the family, thus he called on government, rights advocates and individuals to help them find their loved one.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Ready is Ethiopia for June 2021 Polls?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.