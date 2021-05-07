South Africa: PGM Bonanza - Sibanye-Stillwater Posts Record Q1 Earnings

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

What do central bankers and platinum group metals (PGMs) producers have in common? These days it can seem like they are both printing money.

Diversified precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater posted record quarterly earnings in the first three months of this year. Group adjusted Ebitda - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation - rose in Q1 by 78% compared with the same period last year to $1.3-billion, the company said in its quarterly operating update. And last year's Q1 performance was a record up to that point.

Sibanye was initially a spin-off that took over Gold Fields' conventional and labour-intensive gold operations in South Africa. It has since ventured into PGMs - a move that is paying off. It has acquired Anglo American Platinum's conventional mines and one of its mechanised operations, swallowed Lonmin and bought the palladium-rich Stillwater in the US state of Montana.

"Notably, adjusted Ebitda generated by the SA PGM operations for this quarter is higher than the total acquisition costs of these operations, emphasising the significant return on investment already delivered and the future windfalls stakeholders can continue to expect," Sibanye said in a statement.

So this investment has already paid for itself. This includes the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.