South Africa: Nafiz Modack Arrest Sets Cape Underworld Ajitter As Net Closes

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Is the arrest of alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack the beginning of the end -- and will he finally be convicted of the serious criminal charges he faces?

Daily Maverick168 put the question to several individuals with affiliations to the underworld, but most were prepared to speak only under the condition of anonymity, fearing for their lives and those of their families.

Such is the fear that surrounds Nafiz Modack and the gang wars surrounding Cape Town's lucrative "night-time economy" that has raged for more than three decades.

The overwhelming response from those caught in these violent underworld currents is that Modack is a mere football in the game and that those "dishing out yellow or red cards" were corrupt police officials and politicians who had enabled him to amass power.

One man who was prepared to go on record is ex-bouncer boss and alleged underworld figure Andre Naude. He opined that the collusion between police and crooks was "Cape Capture". Asked to elaborate, Naude offered: "Unfortunately only one person has this answer and that is Modack. Only he can tell us how the pieces of this puzzle fit together."

Naude's view is that the purpose of "Cape Capture" was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.