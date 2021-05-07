South Africa: Nafiz Modack Arrest Sets Cape Underworld Ajitter As Net Closes

analysis

Is the arrest of alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack the beginning of the end -- and will he finally be convicted of the serious criminal charges he faces?

Daily Maverick168 put the question to several individuals with affiliations to the underworld, but most were prepared to speak only under the condition of anonymity, fearing for their lives and those of their families.

Such is the fear that surrounds Nafiz Modack and the gang wars surrounding Cape Town's lucrative "night-time economy" that has raged for more than three decades.

The overwhelming response from those caught in these violent underworld currents is that Modack is a mere football in the game and that those "dishing out yellow or red cards" were corrupt police officials and politicians who had enabled him to amass power.

One man who was prepared to go on record is ex-bouncer boss and alleged underworld figure Andre Naude. He opined that the collusion between police and crooks was "Cape Capture". Asked to elaborate, Naude offered: "Unfortunately only one person has this answer and that is Modack. Only he can tell us how the pieces of this puzzle fit together."

Naude's view is that the purpose of "Cape Capture" was...