Angola: Change in Cuban Leadership Deemed Typical

Luanda — The retirement of Raúl Castro, who has just stepped down as head of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC), is part of a normal process of transfer to the party leadership, said the Cuban ambassador to Angola, Esther Gloria Armenteros Cárdenas.

The diplomat was speaking to Angop on the Eighth Congress of the Cuban Communist Party (16-19 April).

She said that the principles of the Revolution and Socialism are secured by the generation that entail a substitute, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and other members.

Armenteros described the time as important and historic for her country and fellow countrymen, "adding the process marks the transfer of the leadership of the party from the historical generation to the new ones, born and raised by the Revolution".

The Cuban ambassador denied allegations that the transition means a break-up with the past. "On the contrary, she said, we must speak of unity and continuity. Today, our Socialist Revolution remains more alive, active and decisive, despite the attempts by the enemies to crush it ".

The diplomat confirmed the negative impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on her country.

She explained that "more than 240 unilateral coercive measures were applied by the United States against Cuba, which cruelly reinforced the economic, commercial and financial blockade, even in an opportunistic way during the pandemic".

