Angola: Change in Cuban Leadership Deemed Typical

7 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The retirement of Raúl Castro, who has just stepped down as head of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC), is part of a normal process of transfer to the party leadership, said the Cuban ambassador to Angola, Esther Gloria Armenteros Cárdenas.

The diplomat was speaking to Angop on the Eighth Congress of the Cuban Communist Party (16-19 April).

She said that the principles of the Revolution and Socialism are secured by the generation that entail a substitute, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and other members.

Armenteros described the time as important and historic for her country and fellow countrymen, "adding the process marks the transfer of the leadership of the party from the historical generation to the new ones, born and raised by the Revolution".

The Cuban ambassador denied allegations that the transition means a break-up with the past. "On the contrary, she said, we must speak of unity and continuity. Today, our Socialist Revolution remains more alive, active and decisive, despite the attempts by the enemies to crush it ".

The diplomat confirmed the negative impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on her country.

She explained that "more than 240 unilateral coercive measures were applied by the United States against Cuba, which cruelly reinforced the economic, commercial and financial blockade, even in an opportunistic way during the pandemic".

The diplomat was speaking to Angop on the Eighth Congress of the Cuban Communist Party (16-19 April).

She said that the principles of the Revolution and Socialism are secured by the generation that entail a substitute, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and other members.

Armenteros described the time as important and historic for her country and fellow countrymen, "adding the process marks the transfer of the leadership of the party from the historical generation to the new ones, born and raised by the Revolution".

The Cuban ambassador denied allegations that the transition means a break-up with the past. "On the contrary, she said, we must speak of unity and continuity. Today, our Socialist Revolution remains more alive, active and decisive, despite the attempts by the enemies to crush it ".

The diplomat confirmed the negative impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on her country.

She explained that "more than 240 unilateral coercive measures were applied by the United States against Cuba, which cruelly reinforced the economic, commercial and financial blockade, even in an opportunistic way during the pandemic".

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
How Ready is Ethiopia for June 2021 Polls?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.