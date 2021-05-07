Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League in Mbare Clean Up Campaign

ZANU-PF Harare Province Youth League this morning embarked on a clean-up campaign exercise at Mbare Flats in Harare in support of Government's efforts to build a sustainable environment management and waste disposal culture.

The Harare provincial youth executive members were led by their chairman Cde Emmanuel Mahachi, who was accompanied by his deputy Cde Golden Mavesera, Cde Kudakwashe Masamvi secretary for Administration, Cde Andrew Makahamadze, among others.

Speaking during the clean-up campaign exercise, Cde Mahachi said the exercise is in line with the declaration by President Mnangagwa to uphold environmental fundamental rights and freedoms, which is a constitutional mandate provided for in section 73 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"A lot of uncollected rubbish was piling up in Mbare vending sites. We decided to mobilise our fellow cadres and clean our city," said Cde Mahachi.

Cde Mahachi said instead of having clean-up campaigns every Friday of the beginning of the month, they have set aside every Friday of the week as the national environment cleaning day.

"As the Youth League, we have decided that we will have a clean-up campaign every Friday of the week so that we keep the environment clean. As you are aware, there is a hive of activities, so we need to at least to clean the area on a weekly basis.

"We have mobilised a number of youths and the Mbare Flats residents to make sure we clean the environment. The area was prone to cholera outbreak, but we have said, let's clean up the flats, this is our home," said Cde Mahachi.

He urged the residents to refrain from dumping waste everywhere to avoid disease outbreaks.

Mbare flats residents applauded the youths for the clean-up exercise, and appealed to the Harare City council to carry out maintenance work on their flats which are now in a deplorable state.

"Our toilets are no longer user friendly. We do not have running water," said a resident, Mrs Jennifer Sango.