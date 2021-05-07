Zimbabwe: Shawetu in Court Over Illegal Stand Allocations

Head of State land and Secretary of State Land Allocation Committee Andrew Rhory Shawetu is expected to appear in court today on allegations of illegally allocating stands to people who were not on the waiting list.

Shawetu is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court jointly charged with Leah Chimoga, acting legal director in the State Land Allocation Committee, director of Urban Planning Nyarai Priscilla Mudzinge and Daisy Mutyambizi who is deputy director in department of Spatial Planning in the Ministry of Local Government, on criminal abuse of office charges.