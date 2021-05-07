Namibia: Covid-19 Rattles FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers - CAF Postpones June Fixtures

7 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The race for the Qatar 2022 World Cup for African nations have been dealt with a blow as the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) committee decided to postpone the qualifiers, that was to be played in June 2021, a statement released by CAF Thursday said.

Namibia who is in Group H of the qualifiers alongside Senegal, Togo, and Congo-Brazzaville will be affected as they were set to host Congo between 5 to 8 June and visit Togo between 11 to 15 June.

According to CAF, the committee in consultation with FIFA decided to postpone, taking into consideration the current challenges caused by COVID-19 and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions of the participating teams.

The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022, the statement said.

"CAF is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of COVID-19 related protocols, including specifically focusing on prematch testing," they said adding that full details on the updated schedule will be provided in due course.

