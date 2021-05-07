Namibia: Debmarine Donates Medical Equipment to Onandjokwe

MARINE diamond mining company Debmarine donated endoscopy equipment to Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital on Thursday.

The company's chief executive officer, Otto Shikongo, said the equipment is worth N$1,3 million.

He said this is not the first donation to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, as a month ago Debmarine completed renovations to the women's section of the Windhoek Central Hospital's mental health unit.

"We are glad to be able to, in our own humble way, support the government's efforts to provide healthcare to our people and to ensure their social welfare, including the weak and vulnerable members of our society," Shikongo said.

He said Debmarine's partnership history with the health ministry spans over seven years.

He said the diamond company in 2006 and 2007 sponsored renovation upgrades to the Katutura Hospital's Centre for Disease Control Clinic.

In 2014 Debmarine Namibia made a five-year commitment to the health ministry in support of the national suicide prevention provramme.

That commitment was renewed for another term, he said.

In 2018 Debmarine sponsored a clean-up campaign at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, with a donation of cleaning equipment, and made a pledge to renovate the dialysis centre.

Preparations for this project are underway.

"In 2020, Debmarine Namibia supported he government's efforts to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through a sponsorship investment of medical equipment and the maintenance of Covid-19 PCR testing equipment, procured through De Beers shareholder global supply-chain system, valued at over N$8 million," he said.

Shikongo said the company also partnered with the University Of Namibia's Hage Geingob Campus to manage and conduct tests.

Deputy minister of health Esther Muinjangue said the equipment is a welcome addition to health services.

"I applaud Debmarine for making it possible. Together we are making a difference," she said.