Namibia: BA to Turn On the Style

Black Africa will look good on the pitch just as they now do off it, club chairman Lucky Richter said yesterday.

That positive mentality is ingrained in the club's DNA and whoever associates with BA is cloaked in the same quality, Richter told outfitters Dinapama Manufacturing and Supplies when they sponsored the club with new off-field apparel.

Playing kit from the same suppliers is also in the pipeline.

"BASC [Black Africa Sports Club] has a rich sporting tradition which we intend to maintain for many years to come and I can assure you that your contribution will play a part in our further success," said Richter.

"I thank you and remember, at BASC we go for success!"

The sponsorship has taken a great burden off the club which like its rivals is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm urging all prospective sponsors to associate with football as it is still the most loved sporting code in Namibia," he implored.

"Your association will not only make this code grow, but will pull at the heart strings of the supporters, who are also your customers. So let us commence these winning relationships without delay."

Following a poor start to the Namibia Premier Football League transitional season, when they lost their opening two matches, BA bounced back with a 3-1 victory over Tura Magic during the third round of action.

They are keen to build momentum and stay in contention for a place in the Golden League. Victory over Eleven Arrows at Swakopmund's Vineta Sport Stadium tomorrow and unbeaten Tigers on Sunday will see them leap from second-last to top of the pack.

That ascension can only happen provided Group 1 leaders Mighty Gunners, who hold a three point buffer to BA, fail to pick up points against Tigers tomorrow and Young African on Sunday.

"It's going to be a tough weekend. Gunners are playing very well and have a solid squad. Then, you have BA who are improving. It is never easy to face BA. We will do our best," said Tigers coach Ali Akan.

Also in Group 1, Young African face Magic tomorrow, with the Magicians then taking on Arrows in Sunday's early kick off.

Group 2 leaders Orlando Pirates are the only side in the competition with a 100% record and put that perfect sequence on the line when they host a confident Civics at Sam Nujoma Stadium tomorrow.

On Sunday, Pirates face the plucky Blue Waters.

Second-placed Civics take on Young Brazilians, while basement dwellers Citizens have a showdown with Julinho Sporting earlier the same day at the same venue.

Tomorrow, Blue Waters play Julinho and YB entertain Citizens.