Ethiopia: Tapping It Helps to Detect Plant Diseases Early - Ai

Professionals in the field of Artificial Intelligence(AI) say that AI and Data Science will prove to be a part of a bigger picture when it comes to innovation and automation in 2021. Data ecosystems are scalable, lean, and also provide data on time to heterogeneous sources. AI makes people's lives more easy and help to detect plant diseases ahead. Meaningfully, AI makes people's lives more efficient, powering many programs and services that help them to do routine things, such as connecting with friends and using an email program or ride share service. The best examples of AI in daily life are travel navigation, smart home devices, smartphones, drones and smart cars.

AI has become an intrinsic part of the more digitalized world. Be it in research, the economy or in society, the topic of AI is gradually suffusing almost all aspects of our lives. The same is true for the energy industry, which is undergoing immense change like almost no other sector and is searching for new, integrated solutions, they said. In connection with Ethiopia, AI is an emerging field but it has immense importance for the development of the country. There are various institutions which adopt and use AI for various purposes.

Debo engineering is one among such institutions. It is an integrated engineering discipline that is organization based and that utilizes recently emerging technologies such as AI, ML, IOT, Image Processing, Big Data analysis, mobile computing, and any field related to engineering. It designs, analyzes, develops, and implements smart business applications solution for any problems that need Digital solution for agriculture, transportation, health, education, and other sectors.

In a recent exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Jermia Bayisa Debo Engineering founder and manager said that the Engineering org is AI based startup company , it introduces applications and services for all sectors and make the pubic beneficiaries from the technology. It supports daily activities and ease job burdens by producing applications, services and products as well.

Moreover, Debo has developed an algorithm that automatically detects and classifies plant disease through image detection. Boaz Berhanu and Jermia Bayisa, are co-founders of the Engineering, they both have engineering backgrounds. They have developed a software company located in Jimma for solving the problem of the community. It is an integrated engineering discipline organization established recently based on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, ML, IOT, Image Processing, Big Data analysis, mobile computing, and any field related to engineering.

Jermia and Boaz ,in collaboration, have accomplished astonishing innovation and technology that by large can contribute to Ethiopia's economic and technology development. Since its establishment during 2018, it has produced various plant diseases detections mechanisms focusing on agriculture sector. As Ethiopia's population livelihood on agriculture , Debo has been focusing on agriculture. Particularly in identifying plant diseases. Thus Debo has developed projects to detect plant diseases early. Importantly, it designs projects to identify coffee and maize diseases. Having come up with the above mentioned plant productivity barrier solutions effectively, it can compete in various competitions in the country as well as abroad. He further said that the Engineering org could participate in several competition fields , for example during 2019, the plant disease detection project won Ethiopia Green Innovation and Agri-tech slam competition in the category of Agri-Entrepreneur with Digital Innovation. As a result, it managed to stand first in the competition.

In addition, during 2020, in the completion which involved nine African countries, Debo had participated for the first time representing Ethiopia. It became the winner of the competition. Besides, this year too, Debo has been selected for Cost Innovation Fund competition selected from Sub Sahara Africa countries. It is selected by plant disease project. Debo is participating in plant disease and competition in / African Innovation Week, Swiss innovation change, among others .

"We are working incorporation with Jimma University, focusing on malaria diseases vector identification. But the first working system used a very expensive machine and took a long process, but now we can identify malaria vector disease." Debo is also working on object detection." We could make traffic light. Besides using city scan image, it is possible to identify whether the person is infected by COVID 19 or not . It also can identify whether an individual wears face mask or not? If they wear, it will allow them entrance. If not it will not allow the individual a green light to pass the gate.

According to him, Ethiopia loses 57 percent of its coffee foreign currency earnings due to coffee diseases. Similarly the country loses 50 percent from its maize production. But if it could tell diseases ahead of time, framers can take counter measures ahead of time or before the disease attacks. They can take actions. By using mobile application, they can identify the disease easily.

It is important for farmers to easily detect the problems and especially for big agricultural lands. By using this technology farmers can monitor their farm lands via mobile application which is functional in four local languages. The algorithm also has the capability of early disease detection on large commercial farms. It has the ability to identify over 24 diseases.

According, to professionals, in the energy industry, dynamic and innovative applications are the specialty of start-ups, which are developing digital solutions for the energy transition. However, they often lack the equipment and necessary re-sources to bring their innovations to the wider market. Collaboration with large corporations and research institutes may be the ticket to developing a common AI vision in the energy sector, which could in turn make it possible to devise a variety of solutions for digitally transforming the energy system more effectively. Tar-geted training programs that combine expertise from the fields of IT and energy also form an important basis for the future. They said. The massive restructuring of national and international energy systems is also characterized by comprehensive process optimization in order to free up resources for greater financial lee-way and to completely reinvent businesses with the help of AI.

AI is an inspiration of hope, if not a fundamental building block, for achieving the goals of a CO2-free energy system against the background of economic, eco-logical and social requirements. Moreover, in the field of research and development, too, global trends indicate a significant increase in activities related to the various disciplines of AI. This is particularly clear from the rising number of AI publications, especially in the field of machine learning. At the same time, more and more patents relating to AI are being filed every year -above all in China, followed by the USA and Japan, they added. Jermia Bayisa is Jimma university lecturer. He has got first degree in computer science, second degree in computer networking. Currently, he is attending Project Management and Financing.

BY ALAZAR SHIFERAW