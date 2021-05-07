Ethiopia: Partners to Cover 86 Percent Humanitarian Assistance - Commission

Gov't allocates 3.7 billion Birr for humanitarian response

ADDIS ABABA- The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) said that international relief agencies would cover 86 percent of the total humanitarian aids in Tigray State of Ethiopia. While the international community has been loudly proclaiming the need for assistance, their support remained at 30 percent of the state whilst the Federal Government has covered the lion's share of 70 percent.

In a press conference he gave here yesterday, NDRMC Commissioner Mitiku Kassa stated that partners involvement has currently shown steady progress in supplementing government's humanitarian response in Tigray and the former have begun acted in congruence with the level of expectations. As to the commissioner, six international relief agencies including World Food Program (WFP), Care, World Vison and Family Health will cover 86 percent of the state in humanitarian assistance, the remaining will be handled by the federal government. The government has also discharged its responsibility of ensuring the support is being delivered to intended groups.

Mitiku further noted that the Federal Government has reached 2.7 million people in the State in the second-round humanitarian assistance and it has allocated over 3.7 billion Birr for the support. "The government has been hugely engaged to assist close to one million internally displaced people in Tigray to return to their homes," he said, adding that consolidated efforts are underway to people in peaceful areas to bring back to normalcy through availing food and non-food supports. For those people who live in areas where sporadic conflicts are still persisting, sheltering centers are being built in the state capital Mekelle.

The commissioner highlighted that 126,000-quintal fertilizer is made available for farmers in the state to harvest in the coming Ethiopia's rainy season whilst improved they would be provided improved seeds soon. Meanwhile, a representative from Ministry of Peace Abdi Zenebe (PhD) stated that extensive rebuilding activities are being undertaken in Tigray along with the law enforcement operation.

Accordingly, three round tannings have been provided to 2,000 civil servants in the state and they have obtained salaries. By the same token, trainings have been offered to 1,300 youth engaged in community service. The government has carried out massive restoration of damaged infrastructure in Tigray and it has also supported the operations of privately-owned firms and businesses, Abdi indicated.

BY BILAL DERSO