Ethiopia: Agency Says Diaspora Contribution to GERD Augmenting

7 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Diaspora residing in various countries of the globe donated over 136 million Birr for the construction of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) over the past nine months and 30 million Birr for the accomplishment of 'Dine for Ethiopia,' projects, announced Ethiopian Diaspora Agency. Agency Director General Selamawit Dawit said that the Diaspora have contributed the stated amount of currency through buying bonds, giving different gifts and extending their hand to different fundraising programs.

She underscored that the contribution of the Diaspora exceeds by 50 percent compared to last year . As to her, the agency has planned to collect 200 million Birr for GERD and 50 million Birr for 'Dine for Ethiopia' projects from Diaspora in this Ethiopian Fiscal year.

She further said that the Diaspora donated 53, 000 USD and vowed to donate 100,000 USD during the meeting that was recently held in Washington DC. Likewise, the Diaspora who live in Minnesota and Central North American states contributed 40,000 USD to the GERD.

She stressed that the first phase of GERD filling is the major decisive factor for the motivation of the Diaspora to contribute the aforesaid amount. She also indicted that apart from providing financial supports, the Diaspora have been contributing a lion's share to well aware the international community and organizations about Ethiopian firm stance regarding the GERD.

She noted that the agency has been promoting the 'Dine for Ethiopian' projects to enhance the contribution of the Diaspora for the successful accomplishment of the projects . In her final message , she called on the Diaspora to continue supporting development activities well underway throughout the country.

BY TAMERU REGASA

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

