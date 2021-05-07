Ethiopia: Ministry Toiling to Create Vibrant Tvet

ADDIS ABABA- Ministry of Science and Higher Education stated that creating vibrant TVET education in Ethiopia is timely as it is at low performance at present. Science and Higher Education Minister Samuel Urkato (Ph.D) said the ministry has been working well to boost the performance of TVET across the nation.

According to the minister, institutions lack of committed leadership and administration, low level of effective use of the allocated budget as well as competent trainers are highly attributable to the low level of success s of institutions. He said: "Scrupulous follow up has been made to make the TVET institutions across the nation vibrant enough following policies and strategy of new TVET reform as it would create great impact on development and progress. The TVET portion of the education would be made digitalized, center of incubation as well as center of excellence thereby producing the competent and productive human power. "

"Qualified trainers and trainees are not available in the sector as a result of lack of enough support to this great industry and investment area. TVET industry should recruit qualified trainers and trainees to sustain the development of the nation," he noted. TVET centers are provided with grants based their respective performance to come up with development, to produce qualified scholars quite readied for the market without that much focusing on quantity as it was done earlier, he added.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE