South Africa: Power Politics - Ace Magashule's Theatrics Are Just the Opening Salvo in a Long and Dirty War

opinion

The political games have not ended and Ace Magashule and his compatriots will be working hard to reclaim ground by securing branches and manoeuvring across the country to solidify their base to wage further factional battles. The ANC will need to confront quite specifically and directly the culture of corrupt practices, dishonesty and malfeasance within the party.

Elias Sekgobelo "Ace" Magashule might be missing the late-night missives from former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma and the dramatics that Zuma preferred over governance, service to the people and abidance to the Constitution and the rule of law. Magashule represents as much of the lost decade as does Zuma, his acolytes and apparatchiks (some who still sit in Cabinet and of course in the leadership ranks of the African National Congress) and those trough-focused comrades enabled by the shadow state and their State Capture agenda.

It seems true to form that Magashule would spend his last-ditch moments in creating some momentary drama, flux, and confusion by attempting to unilaterally (it seems) backdate a letter of suspension addressed to comrade Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. The internal factional warfare and posturing will not end with the governing party issuing a late-night statement clarifying that the decisions...