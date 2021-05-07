South Africa: Power Politics - Ace Magashule's Theatrics Are Just the Opening Salvo in a Long and Dirty War

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

The political games have not ended and Ace Magashule and his compatriots will be working hard to reclaim ground by securing branches and manoeuvring across the country to solidify their base to wage further factional battles. The ANC will need to confront quite specifically and directly the culture of corrupt practices, dishonesty and malfeasance within the party.

Elias Sekgobelo "Ace" Magashule might be missing the late-night missives from former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma and the dramatics that Zuma preferred over governance, service to the people and abidance to the Constitution and the rule of law. Magashule represents as much of the lost decade as does Zuma, his acolytes and apparatchiks (some who still sit in Cabinet and of course in the leadership ranks of the African National Congress) and those trough-focused comrades enabled by the shadow state and their State Capture agenda.

It seems true to form that Magashule would spend his last-ditch moments in creating some momentary drama, flux, and confusion by attempting to unilaterally (it seems) backdate a letter of suspension addressed to comrade Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. The internal factional warfare and posturing will not end with the governing party issuing a late-night statement clarifying that the decisions...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.