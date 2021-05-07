South Africa: Winter Storm Brings Some Relief to Nelson Mandela Bay Water Crisis Despite Widespread Flooding

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

A powerful early winter storm hit Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga region on Wednesday night, dumping up to 100mm of rain in places. But while the metro's second-biggest dam snagged some of the deluge, very little fell in the catchment area of the Kouga Dam, which is currently at only 4% of capacity. There was also flooding in some communities.

Wednesday evening's storm saw up to 100mm of rain falling in some areas, but not enough to have much impact on the water-stressed region of Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga area where dams are predicted to run dry in the next few months.

Garth Sampson from Weather SA said that rainfall intensity and amounts were patchy east of Plettenberg Bay, with between 1mm and 45mm measured at different locations in the metro.

"It is difficult to determine what happened in the Kouga mountains, but in and around Kareedouw, between 30mm and 45mm were measured. There were reports of flooding in places in the area, as well as of unmelted ice pellets still visible in places. This will add additional run-off," Sampson said.

"In the area of the Impofu [dam] wall, unconfirmed reports were received of 100mm. Unfortunately, this...

