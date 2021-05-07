South Africa: Rewriting Economics 101 - Re-Imagining the Managing of the Household

opinion

What if we could rewrite the narrative of economic textbooks? Not as a dismal scarcity-investigating science, but as one on management and leadership with justice as its bedrock. There will be no place in such a narrative for the mushrooming of any psychopathic-like behaviour that characterises most company executives and politicians today.

It is a swelteringly hot February day in Bloemfontein. Sweat has melted fabric and flesh together as I hurry to my broad-wheel commuter bicycle for the 10km uphill journey home; much to do, much to ponder about. Upended in a sea of constant uncertainty, this first-year student's heartbeat was always tuned into allegro mode. While far from idyllic, university life left me with many memorable impressions.

I did not plan on becoming an economist -- never even gave it much thought -- rather, it was the outcome of a series of serendipitous events. However, I still vividly recall the opening lectures of my Economics 101 class: "Economics is the study of scarcity." With much zeal the lecturer roared on while writing this phrase on the blackboard (which was actually green), using an overhead projector in support to drive home the point. "We have unlimited wants and limited means......