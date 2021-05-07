South Africa: Ace Magashule's Long-Waning Process, From 'Gangster State' Onwards, Suggests the Autumn of the Patriarch Has Arrived

analysis

The suspended ANC secretary-general has suffered a series of significant defeats, with virtually no evidence of any victories for him, or his dwindling supporters.

It is clear from the recent series of suspension letters in the ANC that a series of dynamics is climaxing around Secretary-General Ace Magashule. While he still, rather boisterously, claims to have "suspended" President Cyril Ramaphosa after being himself suspended, there is much evidence that the balance of power has now shifted sharply away from the Free State strongman.

While some will claim that the outcome is still uncertain, the process that has been followed suggests that there is now considerable - and perhaps unstoppable - political momentum involved.

The letter, signed by ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte, informing Magashule of his suspension is unprecedented in the party. Never has a secretary-general been suspended in this way.

Equally, never has a secretary-general then tried to suspend a leader of the party in the way in which Magashule tried to do.

In a letter which went public on Wednesday night, and an accompanying media...