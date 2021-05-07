South Africa: Ramaphosa Dodges Opposition Barbs On ANC Factional Battles, Suspensions, Elections and Vaccines

analysis

After ignoring EFF digs over his 'suspension', President Cyril Ramaphosa snapped at DA leader John Steenhuisen, telling him that what's happening in the ANC wasn't his business. But the ruling party's factional battles remind one of the saying about fighting elephants and grass being trampled.

A few hours before his Q&A session in Parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa took the bull by the horns: the suspension letter sent to him by suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule was a non-starter and had no standing, he told the ANC parliamentary caucus.

Daily Maverick was told the issue was raised during the president's opening remarks which also touched on the October municipal elections and the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. By being the first to raise the matter of Magashule's letter, Ramaphosa effectively prevented disruption in what is a factionalised ANC parliamentary caucus.

The very public spectacle of an ANC meltdown - with a suspended secretary-general suspending his suspension by appealing against it and then suspending his party's president instead - will move behind closed doors at the weekend when the national executive committee (NEC) meets.

The issue may have been done and dusted in the ANC parliamentary caucus, but it wasn't...