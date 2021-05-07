South Africa: Ramaphosa Dodges Opposition Barbs On ANC Factional Battles, Suspensions, Elections and Vaccines

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

After ignoring EFF digs over his 'suspension', President Cyril Ramaphosa snapped at DA leader John Steenhuisen, telling him that what's happening in the ANC wasn't his business. But the ruling party's factional battles remind one of the saying about fighting elephants and grass being trampled.

A few hours before his Q&A session in Parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa took the bull by the horns: the suspension letter sent to him by suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule was a non-starter and had no standing, he told the ANC parliamentary caucus.

Daily Maverick was told the issue was raised during the president's opening remarks which also touched on the October municipal elections and the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. By being the first to raise the matter of Magashule's letter, Ramaphosa effectively prevented disruption in what is a factionalised ANC parliamentary caucus.

The very public spectacle of an ANC meltdown - with a suspended secretary-general suspending his suspension by appealing against it and then suspending his party's president instead - will move behind closed doors at the weekend when the national executive committee (NEC) meets.

The issue may have been done and dusted in the ANC parliamentary caucus, but it wasn't...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.