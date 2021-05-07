Namibia: Politician Allegedly Pays Mom N$1 000 After 'Assault' On Disabled Boy

Omaruru's deputy mayor, Vincent Kahua, who has been accused of assaulting a teenager with a disability on Sunday during a soccer tournament at the town, has allegedly compensated the boy's mother with N$1 000.

Wilfred Asino, a resident of Omaruru, who says he witnessed the incident, claims Innocent Kheibeb (14) was assaulted while collecting empty bottles at the stadium. He also confirmed yesterday that the boy's mother had accepted the monetary compensation.

Kahua, who is also a Nudo councillor for the Omaruru municipality, this week denied assaulting the boy, saying he pushed Kheibeb by accident while he [Kahua] was dancing.

Kahua insisted that the boy fell and that he helped him up.

He said on Tuesday he heard Kheibeb's family wanted to open a case against him, and that he apologised to the boy and his mother yesterday.

"That boy is my hero. I used to give him money," he said.

Speaking to The Namibian earlier this week, Kheibeb's mother, Bolla Kheibes, said: "I took my son to the doctor and he has not sustained any injuries. I have asked the deputy mayor to pay us N$1 000 for assaulting my son."

Kheibes would not comment further.

Yesterday, Kahua refused to disclose whether he paid Kheibeb's mother N$1 000.

He again said he has apologised to the boy's mother.

Asino said the teenager survives by selling empty bottles, and lives on the street.

He said Kahua kicked the boy in his back, in the area where he has a hunch.

"He [Kahua] wanted to throw him to the ground, and I asked him why he was kicking the boy when he is frail. He jumped at me and grabbed me by my arm and twisted it behind my back.

"I punched him in the face twice. After a short while, he came to the stadium with a group of six to seven men. A friend of mine warned me to be careful," Asino said.

At the stadium, the men allegedly chased him until they caught him, and started kicking him, Asino said.

He claims the men also broke his foot.

"They took my plakkies (flip-flops) and wallet containing N$2 000. They said if I want my belongings back, I must go and collect it from them," Asino said.

Kahua yesterday denied twisting Asino's arm and organising a gang to beat him up. Asino laid an assault and theft case at the Omaruru Police Station yesterday afternoon. The police confirmed he had opened a case against Kahua.