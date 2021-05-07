Namibia: They Want to Sexually Assault Me - Swartbooi

Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi says there is a plot by his political adversaries to arrest him for treason, throw him in jail where he would be sexually assaulted.

Swartbooi said the sexual assault is a part of a bigger plan by Swapo to destroy the LPM.

According to him, the treason charges instituted by president Hage Geingob's head of security, Johan Ndjaronguru, against him were also a cover- up to legitimise the executive's conduct towards him and his deputy Henny Seibeb.

"The treason charges as they relate to me and as per the information that we are getting from police officers, are to take possession of my body and let at least 10 men to have (forced) anal sex with me to psychologically destroy me," he said.

He added: "Normally, when treason charges are instituted, an arrest will immediately follow but that has not happened in our case." Swartbooi stressed.

He said Seibeb has also been targeted to be framed for rape.

Swartbooi made these remarks at a media briefing yesterday where he commented on a High Court judgement in which acting judge Kobus Miller dismissed his and Seibeb's case against National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi.

They took Katjavivi to court last week for allegedly unprocedurally suspending them from the NA for more than one day, as a result of their alleged involvement in an incident during president Hage Geingob's state of the nation address in April.

Acting judge Miller ruled that he would be overreaching in legislative matters if he granted the relief sought by the two MPs which could be competently dealt with through parliamentary processes.

Miller also ordered the LPM parliamentarians to pay Katjavivi's costs.

Swartbooi criticised Miller's judgement as very poor..

"It is just a restatement of what the Constitution says. A restatement of things we already know. He [Miller] basically avoided dealing with the question that: does the speaker have the power to withdraw members of a party? All he says is there are ongoing internal processes," he said.

He also criticised the ruling on the legal costs of the case.

Swartbooi said the ruling on costs and other comments Miller made were an indication that the judge had an opinion about LPM and therefore could not have been fair to them.

Swartbooi threatened to expose judges in terms of "who they are, where they come from, what their history is, what they chose during their period as judges and before the period they were judges".