Namibia: North's Only Private Hospital Celebrates Five Years of World-Class Medicine

7 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Ongwediva Medipark private hospital offers an impressive range of general and specialist medical services, making it the go-to medical facility in the north.

Spearheaded by David Imbili and his partners, this world-class hospital was inaugurated in May 2017 by a former President, HE Hifikepunye Pohamba, and immediately started practising medicine of a first-world standard. This was made possible in no small measure by the Government Institutions Pension Fund's investment of over N$31 million, and by an investment of the fund manager, TEMO Capital.

For instance, the first kidney transplant in the north was done here and last week the first kidney recipient, Bernard Maswahu celebrated the fifth anniversary of his groundbreaking procedure.

Maswahu who is a member of the Government Institutions Pension Fund worked at the Ministry of Agriculture in Oshakati. He was diagnosed some four years before retirement with renal failure. His successful transplant enabled him to complete his normal working years, leading him into retirement.

GIPF Chief Executive and the also the fund's Principal Officer, David Nuyoma commented "Our members are our core business, and it gives me great pleasure to know that our efforts to invest in creating socio economic impact, is not only profitable but enhances the standard of living for our members."

Amongst others, Medipark offers medical services in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, dentistry, dermatology, dietetics, echocardiography, internal medicine, renal treatment, surgery and dialysis, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, occupational therapy, otorhinolaryngology, ophthalmology, orthopaedic surgery, paediatric medicine, paediatric cardiology, physiotherapy, reconstructive surgery, radiology, speech therapy and audiology, urology, and vascular surgery.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

