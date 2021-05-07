South Africa: Passive Surveillance - People Receiving a Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Urged to Report Any Negative Side Effects

6 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Aisha Abdool Karim and Joan Van Dyk

Covid-19 vaccines will only be registered for use in South Africa if their common side effects are mild. To qualify as a 'very rare' side effect, the symptom needs to affect fewer than one in 10,000 people.

On 17 May, South Africa will start to roll out Covid-19 vaccines to people over the age of 60, as well as to the 700,000 health workers not covered by the country's vaccine implementation study, the Sisonke trial.

Health workers are covered by the study because they're the most likely group to get infected with Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, as they deal with infected patients. Older people, on the other hand, are more vulnerable to falling severely ill with Covid, or more likely to die of the disease than younger people, which is why they're the next group to be prioritised.

South Africa will be using two types of shots: Pfizer/BioNTech's, in urban areas, and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J), in more rural areas.

The Sisonke trial, which uses the J&J jab, was recently paused because of concerns about a potential link to unusual blood clots. International researchers and regulators call the clots an "extremely rare" side effect. But how rare is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

