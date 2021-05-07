Seychelles: 2 Dhows Suspected of Illegal Fishing Intercepted in Seychelles' Waters

7 May 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Two dhows have been intercepted in the Seychelles' waters on suspicion of illegal fishing, the Seychelles Coast Guard and Police said in a joint communiqué on Friday.

The two vessels were spotted by a routine patrol of the Seychelles Air Force on Tuesday in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Seychelles, and the information was passed on to National Information Sharing and Coordination Centre (NISCC) for coordination with the Seychelles Coast Guard of the Seychelles People's Defence Forces (SPDF), said the communiqué.

"On the same day, two Seychelles Coast Guard patrol vessels PS Topaz and PS Etoile were deployed and the two dhows were intercepted around 180nm North West of Mahe," the communiqué added.

The two Dhows which are suspected of being involved in illegal fishing inside Seychelles' waters are being escorted closer to Mahe, the main island, for further investigation by Seychelles authorities.

The communique said that "officers of relevant authorities have boarded the two vessels to carry out their investigation. Public health guidelines and protocol will be observed and adhered to by the officers involved in the boarding and conduct of investigation on board the said vessels."

Officials did not release information on the number or nationality of the crew members.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, has a vast EEZ of 1.4 million square kilometres which is slightly larger than South Africa and about six times the size of the United Kingdom. This presents a challenge when it comes to monitoring illegal activities in the island nation's waters.

Last year, the National Assembly approved an amendment to the Defence Act giving new powers to the Seychelles Coast Guard to fight illegal activities in the island nation's waters.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.