Africa: Over 4.1 Million Covid-19 Recoveries Across Continent

Christopher Black/WHO
Africa needs timely access to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines (file image).
8 May 2021
allAfrica.com

As of May 8, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,615,927 while over 13,239,000 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 123,905 and  4,167,541 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -   1,592,326 - and   54,687 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 513,314 ), Tunisia ( 318,236 ), Ethiopia ( 261,580 ), Egypt ( 235,140 ), Libya ( 179,697 ) and Nigeria ( 165,340 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.