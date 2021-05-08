South Africa: IFP Welcomes Announcement of New Zulu King

press release

Statement by the Hon. Mr VF Hlabisa MPL, President of the IFP and Leader of the Official Opposition In Kwazulu Natal:

In the midst of a painful time of loss for the Zulu Nation, hope has risen with the naming of an heir to the throne.

The IFP welcomes the announcement of His Royal Highness Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini as the heir apparent to the throne of his father, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

The wisdom of the late Regent, Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, was evident again through her last will and testament which was read last night.

The IFP looks forward now to the coronation of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, knowing that his reign will continue an uninterrupted lineage of leadership that has seen the Zulu Nation thrive for more than 200 years, since its founding by King Shaka kaSenzangakhona.

His Majesty ascends to the throne in a time of tremendous economic hardship for our country, and at a time when a global pandemic persists. Many will look to him for guidance. The IFP is grateful that the Zulu Nation will have a king who has pursued international studies, is well travelled, and who understands the present times.

We are also pleased to note the further strengthening of relations between the Zulu Kingdom and the Kingdom of eSwatini through His Majesty's imminent reign.

As we wish him wisdom and strength, we also congratulate the Zulu Nation on their new king. Moreover, we thank Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP, traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, for all that he has done to secure peace and continuity.

May His Majesty the King reign in strength.