Namibia: South African Artists Detained At Walvis Bay

Three South African artists were denied entry into the country at Walvis Bay on Friday night for allegedly faking Covid-19 results.

The artists who disembarked from a flight from Johannesburg with alleged falsified Covid-19 tests are Obakeng kekaba, Given M Eke ID and Johannes Legodi.

They were refused entry through the immigration department.

The trio were expected to perform at live shows Windhoek and Walvis Bay respectively.

According to the Erongo regional commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba, health officials at the entry points are trained to detect fake results.

He said genuine wabs were then taken on the three of them and the Covid-19 results came out negative.

They will fly back to South Africa today.

"It must be understood that it is a criminal offense punishable by law to present falsified documents to authorities," said Shapumba.