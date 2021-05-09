South Africa: Covid-19 Variants - First Detected in India and UK - Hit South African Shores

GCIS/Flickr
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (file photo).
9 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

South Africa's Health Ministry has officially confirmed the presence of the B.1.617.2 variant of Covid-19, which was discovered in India, and another variant first detected in the UK. Minister Zweli Mkhize says new variant threats are a concern and the government is discussing potential travel regulations, following 'appropriate consultations'.

On the evening of Saturday 8 May, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced South Africa had four confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India, where cases of Covid-19 have reached record daily highs.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed two cases were reported in Gauteng and another two in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The B.1.617.2 variant is currently highlighted as a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation and is one of multiple variants circulating in India," read an institute statement.

All the cases had been isolated according to Covid-19 case management practices and contact tracing has been performed, said the NICD.

The WHO describes a "variant of concern" as a variant that has been identified as causing "community transmission, multiple Covid-19 cases/clusters, or has been detected in multiple countries".

Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response at the NICD, said provincial...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

