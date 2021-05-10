Nigeria: Buhari Flays Killings Across Nigeria, Says It's 'Madness'

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as madness the spate of killings witnessed in the wake of security challenges in different parts of the country.

The President, in a release on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, condoled with the relatives of those who lost their lives in what he called madness going on across the country.

"The President takes this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the 'madness' going on in parts of the country".

President Buhari also called for a low key end of Muslim fast celebration as a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

"As Muslims in Nigeria join others globally in preparations towards Eid Al-Fitr, a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, President Buhari has directed that all celebrations be limited due to the global Coronavirus crisis.

"To this end, the President, First Family, his personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja to observe the Eid prayers by 9:00am.

"Thereafter, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders and as was the case last year, the President encouraged such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic".

He specially thanked the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

The President called on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence.

He asked: "If we attack institutions guarding us, who will protect us in future emergencies?"