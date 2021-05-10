Nigeria: 15 Dead, 40 Hospitalised in Kano Cholera Outbreak

9 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sani Ibrahim Paki

Some 15 people have been reported dead after an outbreak of cholera in Koya village of Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State.

Forty others have also been confirmed hospitalised as the result of the outbreak whose cause is yet-to-be ascertained.

The village head of the community, Sulaiman Muhammad, who confirmed this to Daily Trust also said most of the victims were women and children.

Reports say the victims experienced diarrhoea and vomiting.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr Hussaini Tijjani confirmed the outbreak on Sunday to Daily Trust.

He said the state's Ministry of Health has already sent health personnel to the community to help curtail its further spread.

Efforts to hear from the state's Commissioner for Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa proved abortive as he is yet to answer the calls made to him or call back as at the time of filing this report.

Daily Trust reports that some communities in the state had last month experienced strange illness as a result of using expired or substandard juice drinks where more than 10 people have been reported dead, more than 200 were hospitalised.

