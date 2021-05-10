Nigeria: Again, No Sallah Homage As Buhari Plans Low-Key Celebration

As Muslims in Nigeria join others across the world in preparations towards this year's Eid-el-Fitr, a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all celebrations be limited due to the global coronavirus crisis.

To this effect, the President, First Family, his personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers at 9:00am on Sally day.

Thereafter, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders.

As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

He said President Buhari specially thanks the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

He added that the President, in addition, takes this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the 'madness' going on in parts of the country.

The President called on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence.

"If we attack institutions guarding us," the President wonders, "who will protect us in future emergencies?"