Nigeria: Insecurity - More Parents Withdraw Children From Abuja Schools

10 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Igho Oyoyo

Abuja — Amid assurances that schools in the Federal Capital Territory are safe, some parents and guardians were seen at the Government Secondary School, Kuje, at the Weekend withdrawing their children and wards from the school's boarding facility over fear of attacks by bandits.

A source who saw the parents taking their children home, told LEADERSHIP, "Schools in the FCT are still in session and I was shocked at the number of parents and guardians who came to withdraw their children from the school at the weekend. I understand their fears and as a parent I am equally concerned about the safety of my children in schools within the FCT."

However, the FCT education secretariat said parents are taking their children home for the Sallah holiday, as schools are not shutting down over reports of attacks.

The public relations officer of FCT education secretariat, Malam Kabiru Musa, explained that there is no terrorists' threat in FCT schools, which would make parents to withdraw their children from schools out of panic, saying that some people are trying to cause tension in the FCT.

According to him, the reason why parents are presently taking away their children from schools is because of the Sallah break, adding that it is usual during Sallah or other celebrations.

"What was witnessed in schools at the weekend when parents went to take their children from schools, was as a result of the Sallah break, not because of any tension of insurgency in schools.

"I also went to my daughter's school at Abaji to pick her on Saturday, because they are going on Sallah break. There is no way we will be celebrating Sallah and the children will be in school.

"That was what happened last week when it was reported that schools were shutting down in the FCT because of insurgency, we had to release a statement to correct that report. So, there is not insurgency threat in schools in Abuja, people should disregard such report," he said.

