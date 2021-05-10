Nigeria: We're Reviving Steel Sector for Socio-Economic Turnaround - Govt

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, says the government is carrying out serious, intense and sustained efforts to revive the steel industry to improve the socio-economic fortunes of the country.

He said this in Abuja at the weekend during the inauguration of Committees on Drafting of the National Policy on Welding and Related Fields and National Status Survey on Welding and Related Fields.

"In addition to the desire of the government to promote rapid industrialisation, serious efforts are ongoing to revive the steel industry because of the vital role steel plays in both welding activities and overall economic development.

"When we look at welding, it's easy for us to forget that we cannot build cars, buses, locomotive wagons, boats, ships, submarines, gas pipelines, equipment for deep water exploration, weapons to defend the nation etc," Onu said.